Cleanup work in the Walker Valley area near 108 Mile is being shut down temporarily.

Crews have been cleaning up brush from the fuel reduction that was done last winter. CRD Area H Director Al Richmond says that with the dry weather, the contractor has recommended that they suspend the cleanup until a significant amount of rainfall. Crews are going to continue work on the rail line fencing as long as it is safe to do so.

Richmond reminds people with the warmer weather, to be extremely careful and report any fire conditions they may see by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.