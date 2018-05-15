It’s felt a lot more like summer than spring in the Cariboo the last few days.

Thanks to a high pressure ridge that settled over the Province Sunday, yesterday and today we’re looking at close to record breaking temperatures.

We asked Dave Ray, Meteorologist for Environment Canada if this is unusual for this time of year.

“I think the biggest issue is that we transitioned from quite cool, moist weather to very warm weather quickly, there wasn’t much of a transition, it has been warmer than normal these past few days”.

Ray said that come thursday the temperatures will come down a little bit but the ridge will build back up again for the long weekend with highs about 25.