A high pressure ridge resulting in higher than normal temperatures in the Province is a concern when it comes to the snow melt.

Head of the BC River Forecast Centre Dick Campbell explains some of the key areas through this week for hot weather to have an effect on rapid rising of flows on the Fraser River

“High concerns over the potential for flooding through this week, the Fraser River, upstream in Prince George, Quesnel as well as concerns tjhrough areas of the Bulkley and Lakes district.

Campbell says the complexity of the Fraser River system also causes complexity in terms of forecasting.

When asked if there are any areas of concern when it comes to the Cariboo Chilcotin, Campbell said “the snow that we are seeing really isn’t that mid to upper elevations. Coming out of the Coast mountain side is where we have that higher elevation terrain so our main concern would be that side and the rivers that are draining from the mountains like the Chilcotin River where we’d expect to see a pretty significant response the coming week”.