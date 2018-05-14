A Cariboo resident, part of British Columbia’s female hockey team, narrowly missed a medal at the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Nova Scotia.

Faith Myers and her teammates lost a heart-breaker to Saskatchewan in the bronze medal game.

4-3 was the final in overtime.

BC trailed 3-1 after one and came back in the third to force O.T.

Myers, a member of the Yunest’in Nation, had 2 goals and 1 assist in the tournament.

BC was undefeated in the round-robin with three wins and a tie against Saskatchewan.

They lost to the gold medal winners from Manitoba in the semi-finals.