Bay Street investors were in buy mode today.

The TSX closed at a three month high with the heavyweight energy and financial sectors leading the charge. Oil’s recent rally continued with the higher prices helping boost energy shares. The TSX finished the day up 102 points at 16,085, its eighth straight winning session.

Wall Street was up too as investors reacted positively to signs trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies may be easing somewhat. That’s what analysts are saying after U.S. President Donald Trump sent out a tweet pledging to help get ZTE Corp, the second biggest telecommunications equipment manufacturer in China, back to business. The Dow Jones closed at 24,899, up 68 points.

Lots of movement in medical marijuana today after Aurora announced it was buying MedReleaf for $3.2 billion, the largest deal yet in Canada’s burgeoning cannabis industry. At press time oil is up 39 cents to $71.09 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $6.90 to $1,313.80 an ounce, and the loonie is down slightly, to 78.10 cents U.S.