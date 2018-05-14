Williams Lake RCMP responded to a couple of mvi’s over the weekend

Staff Sargeant Del Byron said yesterday morning at 5:10 a vehicle travelling on Highway 97 and Edmunds Road just north of Mcleese Lake, hit a deer then an approach causing it to fly 90 feet in the air, rolling multiple times before coming to a rest in the northbound lane on it’s roof.

There were no injuries.

Also on sunday morning at 11:18 Byron said a vehicle came through the parking lot at the Tim Hortons

on Highway 97 south hitting a vehicle continuing past the drive thru taking out a dumpster and cement barrier behind it and landing in the loading bay below.

Police continue to investigate the incident.