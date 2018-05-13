100 Mile House RCMP recieved a report of a vehicle travelling at excessive speed south from Williams Lake Saturday at approximately 420 pm.

The vehicle was travelling at speeds in excess of 150 Kilometers per hour, and did not stop when signalled by police. The RCMP did not give chase, but called in a helicopter to help track the vehicle, which was located south of 100 Mile House.

A police dog unit was called in to search for the driver, who, at last report, was still at large, but is not being considered a danger to the public. RCMP are still investigating.