The new water park is only one of the upgrades that 100 Mile Houses Centennial Park will be receiving this summer.

District works manager Brad Scott says that in addition to the new water park, which will be completed early in July, the park is receiving a new permanent stage, several new picnic shelters and will have its roadway and parking lot paved.

The new stage area has been laid out and concrete is expected to be poured this week. The stage is set to be completed in time for the hot July nights car show.