The City of Williams Lake will be celebrating National Public Works week with an open house on Saturday, May 26th.

Director of Municipal Services, Gary Muraca says that they hope to make it an annual event.

“It’s a nationally recognized event that many municipalities do but I’m pretty sure this a first time that we’ve done it,” says Muraca.

“The Contractors and Consultants Association of BC at the public works conference last year gave us $2,000 in appreciation for coming to the event. So we kept that money and now we’re putting on this Public Works Day.”

The open house on May 26th will take from 10 am until 1 pm at the City of Williams Lake Public Works Yard located at 555 2nd Avenue North. It will include refreshments, an interactive equipment rodeo, displays and information booths, and also a children’s planting station where they can plant a flower to take home with them.

National Public Works Week runs May 20th to 26 with the objective to increase public awareness of the contributions of public works professionals as well as to enlighten the public about their duties, practices, and goals.