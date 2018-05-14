A Quesnel man, the accused in a break-in, has been sentenced in Provincial Court.

23-year old Sheldon Nipshank was sentenced to 64 days in jail and 12 months probation after pleading guilty to a charge of Break and Enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A charge of Trespassing at Night was stayed.

Nipshank was arrested back in October after RCMP received a complaint of a man approaching a rural property off the Barkerville Highway, knocking on the door and then fleeing once the home owner answered.

Police say the home owner then noticed that his outbuildings had been broken into.

RCMP say they were able to identify a suspect with the aid of surveillance video on the property.