A sign welcoming home evacuees is seen near the McLeese Lake General Store on July 30, 2017. -R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

McLeese Lake will be hosting an appreciation party on July 1st to say thank you to Fort McMurray nearly one year following last summer’s wildfires.

“Because we have a really great Facebook sort of venue we became the contact for Fort McMurray and the McLeese Lake Hall ended up filled from floor to ceiling ” says Ian Hicks, Chief of the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

“Trucks and trucks and trucks showed up with stuff. Because of Fort McMurray’s generosity we were able to bring supplies and food as far as Anahim Lake.”

Hicks adds that they were even able to fill the gas tanks of those travelling who had to grab everthing and leave, and also give them gift cards for food.

He says although he is not certain just how big the July 1st event will get, they will be inviting members from the local surrounding fire departments and that some of their ‘Angels’ from Fort McMurray will be attending.

“We call them the Fort Mac Angels and we’ve got special t-shirts made,” says Hicks.

“If it was up to me I would make them wear those little halos you can buy from the dollar store because these people really came through. So to get to meet these people face to face, there’s going to be a lot of hugging and a lot of handshaking.”