Quesnel’s acting Emergency Services Coordinator says they will be monitoring the Fraser River closely this weekend.

But Ron Richert says it is not expected to come up a lot on Saturday and Sunday…

“This morning we had a teleconference with the Pre-op in Prince George and they just gave us the update on the Fraser River situation and the snow basins north and east of Quesnel. At this time the elevation up above a thousand feet they still have quite a significant snow load and with the warm weather anticipating the Fraser River to increase into the better part of next week and the long weekend is kind of when it will peak.”

Richert says the Fraser has come up two to three inches in the past 24 hours but he says they are not expecting a lot more runoff in the next two days because of the cooler weather we had on Wednesday and Thursday.

He says they will also be monitoring the loop under the Moffat Bridge over the weekend….

“Anything is possible, like i said they are anticipating the warmer weather from here on so it will actually take a couple of days i think to see any significant increase. We’re going to monitor, it probably has to come up another foot and a half before it hits the roadway, so we will closely monitor it Saturday and Sunday and see what we can do.”

Richert says if the water does come up, that road will be closed.