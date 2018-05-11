The Cariboo Regional District has now given the Nazko area the all clear.

Emily Epp is the Communications Manager with the CRD…

“Based on the updates that we’ve receive from the BC River Forecast Centre and the Province’s Water Stewardship Department, they’ve indicated with the waters receding and their is a decrease of flooding given that the majority of the snowpack has melted for the Nazko watershed we have lifted the evacuation alert for the Nazko area, as well as the state of local emergency for Area I.”

Epp says both the Nazko River and the Blackwater River have been downgraded to a Flood Watch, instead of a Flood Warning.

Despite that, she says the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre is staying open…

“What we consider a level one operation which means we have minimal staff during business hours and one person on call during the weekend that can be available to respond quickly if any other flooding comes up. With the weather forecast and warmer temperatures that we’re expecting through the weekend and through next week, the BC River Forecast Centre has let us know that some potential areas of concern for flooding could be the Quesnel River, Cottonwood River and Horsefly River in particular. So for residents who live along those waterways and their tributaries we’re encouraging them to take steps now to prepare. We have sandbags available and they call our public information line.”

A High Streamflow advisory has also been issued for the Fraser River from Prince George all the way to Hope and the Fraser Valley.