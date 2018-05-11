The Quesnel Crossfire are gearing up for a busy weekend in the Prince George Senior Men’s Lacrosse League as they hit the road for a pair of games in Mackenzie.

The Crossfire fell to 2 and 2 on the season with a 13 to 9 loss against the visiting PG Bandits in Quesnel last night.

Dusty Cathcart had a hat trick in a losing effort.

He also had a couple of assists.

Hunter McSeveny scored a pair of goals and Garth Kennedy, Micheal Webb, Jarrett Moore and Landen Scott added singles.

Bryston Waffle picked up four assists.

The Crossfire play in Mackenzie Saturday night at 8 and then again Sunday morning at 11.