There was a significant drop in the Cariboo’s year over year unemployment rate in April.

Andrew Fields, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, says it was 5.9 percent last month, down from 8.9 a year ago.

Fields says there was also a pretty good bump in the actual number of people working in the region…

“There were about 35-hundred more people working this April, compared with last April, bringing the total to 83,000 employed people so that is a pretty fast growth rate of 4.4 percent which was higher than the Canadian average.”

Fields says the biggest increases were in wholesale and retail trade, while there were some minor declines in transportation and warehousing.

BC, while job growth has slowed, continues to have then lowest unemployment rate in the country at 5 percent.