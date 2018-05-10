A generous donation by an anonymous donor has come to the 100 Mile Food bank. President Bob Hicks says a donation of ten thousand dollars was received May 10th.

Hicks says the donor, who wishes to remain anonymous is the son of a past food bank recipient.

He was convinced to get the donation together after hearing how the food bank helped the community after the fires, and continues to help all year round.

The food bank has recently opened a satellite bank in Clinton, and can be contacted at 250-395-3923.