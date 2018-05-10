A new Wireless Alerting System for tsunami warnings that was tested in the province Wednesday afternoon appears to have been both a hit and a miss.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General and Emergency Management BC said Thursday that although many British Columbians received the alerts, many others did not.

“Test results reveal that some compatible phones that were on LTE networks did not receive the alert,” stated a release.

“Alert Ready wireless testing undertaken this week in other provinces and territories showed similar results.”

Participating provinces and Pelmorex, the company that manages the Alert Ready system, will discuss technical issues and determine how best to address them before the official launch of the expanded alert ready system in June 2018.

Emergency Management BC (EMBC) is responsible for issuing emergency notifications on the Alert Ready system in the province, and will initially use wireless alerting for tsunami threats only.

“The Province is considering expanding the use of Alert Ready beyond tsunamis to include other hazards and emergencies,” said Minister Mike Farnworth on Wednesday.