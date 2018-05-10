A Quesnel man, arrested with aide of a swat team, has been sentenced in Supreme Court.

42-year old James Dunlop, who was found guilty of Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Mischief, was sentenced to 157 days in jail.

That after he was given credit for 263 days already served.

Dunlop also received a 10-year firearms prohibition and two years probation.

Dunlop was also facing charges of Unlawful Confinement and Uttering Threats, but he was acquitted of those at his trial last month.

The charges are in connection with an incident in September of 2016.

RCMP say they were called to a residence in the 900 block of Anderson Drive.

They were told that there was a man, armed with a knife inside, and that he was distraught and causing damage.

The area was cordoned off and RCMP say extra resources were brought in, including a crisis negotiator, who was able to get the suspect to surrender.