An information meeting for residents returning home to Nakzo will take place tonight.

CRD Communications Manager Emily Epp says the meeting is being put on by the Cariboo Regional District and Nazko First Nation.

Epp said several topics will be covered.

“Waste and sandbag disposal, disaster financial assistance, what to do about their water systems and sewer systems. We just want to be there to support them and make sure that we’re aware of their needs going forward and then provide any information and answer any questions they may have”.

Epp said along with members of the CRD, other Agencies will be there to give presentations.

Tonight’s information meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 at the Nazko Valley Community Centre.