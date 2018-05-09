A man whose residence was the target of a Williams Lake RCMP search warrant in May 2017 and resulted in the seizure of a variety of drugs including heroin laced with fentanyl and fentanyl pills, multiple firearms, and $20,000 in cash was sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Williams Lake Supreme Court.

21 year old Davey Ronald Auger was placed in handcuffs after being sentenced to 4 years, 11 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to 7 counts including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a unauthorized firearm, and careless use or storage of a firearm.

Auger also received a 30 day credit for time served and a 10 year firearms prohibition.

Auger’s residence at Moxon Place in Williams Lake was the subject of a RCMP raid on May 28, 2017, and Mr. Justice Tammen noted that Auger was on bail for other offences at the time.

Defense Counsel Alfred Kaiser said that Auger was born in Quesnel and grew up without a father figure, and found himself in trouble going through the youth court system.

He said that Auger was eventually able to find success after graduating a youth program and even got a job at Surplus Herby’s. However after his grandmother passed away, Auger turned to drugs, losing his job in the process and becoming a meth and heroin addict fueling his habit by criminal behavior.

Tammen said although he accepted the argument that Auger was motivated to criminal behavior to feed his addiction, the amount of cash in the house showed drug dealing at a significant level, and that most troubling was the firearms including a loaded handgun under a pillow in the bedroom and ammunition, that showed a very serious descent into criminal behavior.

“You are a 21 year old young adult about to be sentenced for your first real adult offences and they are extremely serious. It’s not even within the realm of possibility to get anything other than a federal sentence,” said Tammen to Auger in delivering the sentence

“It’s really up to you what you do there with your time. Make sure that is the only time you are inside the federal penitentiary and when you get out you won’t return.”

Following Tammen’s decision, Crown Counsel directed a stay of proceedings for 8 other charges against Auger.