Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire Cariboo.

Meteorologist Gary Dickinson says it actually started late yesterday…

“For the Quesnel area temperatures reached a high of 23.5 degrees today and freezing levels are currently around the 35 hundred metre mark. So with those two factors involved we’ve had some significant snow melt in the mountains.”

Dickinson says that, combined with a cold front that’s going to be moving across the region today, is what led to the special weather statement…

“We’re going to be looking at showers and thunderstorms which could enhance rainfall amounts. We’re looking at probably 10 to 20 millimetres of rainfall tomorrow with amounts closer to 20 millimetres in the thunderstorms so that combined with the high water levels, we’re just giving a heads up for the residents to keep an eye on river levels for tomorrow.”

Dickinson says the unsettled weather will linger into tonight and Thursday.

He says that will be followed by another ridge of high pressure that bring with it sunshine and temperatures up to 25 degrees for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.