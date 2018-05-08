The COPS program in the South Cariboo is looking for new members.

The Citizens on Patrol program performs patrols in several areas and acts as eyes and ears for the RCMP. Dave Mingo is the captain of the 100 Mile House Chapter and has been with the organization for 15 years.

Mingo says that there are three groups in the south Cariboo, one at Deka Lake, one at Canim Lake, and one in 100 Mile House. He says they are looking for new members at this time of year, as this is the time when people come back to the area, and things start to happen.

He says members aren’t expect to actually apprehend people. “We are not to leave the vehicle, if we see something out of the ordinary, we grab our phone, and we report it”.

COPS programs run throughout the province, and members must go through a screening process. There is a stipend for gasoline and vehicle use. For information, call Dave Mingo at 250 706-7955 or your local RCMP.