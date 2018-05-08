Charges have now been laid in connection with an incident in Williams Lake on Friday that saw RCMP use a spike belt to make some arrests.

Alexis Chin, Jesse Juillette and Travis Hennessy appeared in court yesterday and will remain in custody until their next appearance on the 14th.

All three are facing a count of Possession of Stolen Property.

Chin and Juillette are also charged with Break and Enter and Juillette is also accused of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police and Driving while Prohibited.

RCMP say a police dog services member from Prince George observed a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 97 on Friday, potentially putting other motorists in danger.

Police say they learned that the vehicle, a Ford F-350, was stolen.

Road blocks were then set up at two locations with a spike belt deployed at each.

The suspect driver failed to stop at both, but all four tires were punctured.

Police say the suspect vehicle was eventually stopped when it came into contact with a police vehicle.

RCMP say three occupants then fled the scene on foot but were quickly apprehended.