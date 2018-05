The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for driving while prohibited and mischief under $5000.

44 year old Durwin Ivan Haines is described as:

First Nations male

175 cm (5’ 9”)

68 kg (150 lbs)

Black hair

Brown eyes

Medium build

“Do not confront Haines,” said North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

“If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area.”