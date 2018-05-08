Sections of some walking trails in the River Valley in Williams Lake are closed due to stability concerns because of erosion.

Director of Municipal Services for the City, Gary Muraca says that a resident brought forth the concerns.

“We did inspections as well in other areas, and we determined that they were in fact unsafe,” says Muraca.

“So we have marked those areas and we rerouted some of those trails and more so around the area in the Mission Trail.”

Recreationists are asked to respect the marking tape and be aware of their surroundings.

“As the water levels continue to rise it starts to undermine the banks which you might not be able to see from the surface,” says Muraca.

“It could be pretty dangerous if you’re close to the bank.”