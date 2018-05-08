The annual pizza day fundraiser was a success once again.

The fundraiser raised two thousand dollars for the Peter Skene Ogden High Schools Dry Grad for the class of 2018. Another two thousand was raised for the PARTY program.

The Country 840 studios were very busy Monday morning as members of the grad class took calls and community figures joined Country 840’s Larry Rode on the air reading pledges.

A pizza pledge is ten dollars, and at press time, the total pledges stood at 502. last years total was 410.