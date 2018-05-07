Good news for Nazko residents who were evacuated because of flooding or the risk of flooding.

Emily Epp is the Communications Manager for the Cariboo Regional District…

“As of 9 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday May 8th, both of the evacuation orders for the Nazko area are going to be downgraded to an evacuation alert which means resident will be able to go home tomorrow morning.”

Epp says while it is safe for the residents to return to the area, there still is the potential for future flooding which is why we’ve left the area on evacuation alert…

“So residents need to make sure they are prepared in case they were to be evacuated again on short notice. So just making sure they have essential items ready for a quick departure, making sure they have emergency plans for their dependents or pets and livestock, just to keep an eye out on media or our website to make sure that they know the latest information.”

Epp says the Nazko Highway will open as of tomorrow morning at 9 as well and people can also return along with the Harrington and Snaking River resource roads.

She says there is also help for people who return home and still have flooding issues…

“If people get home and they find that their house is uninhabitable or that they aren’t able to live there because of the damage from flooding, we’re just asking them to call our public information line at 1-866-759-4977 and then we will provide them with assistance with that.”

The CRD issued two evacuation orders, one for the lower portion of the Nazko Valley and one for the Upper Nazko area, back on April 29th.

Around 120 properties were impacted.