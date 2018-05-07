Quesnel RCMP also responded to a collision on Sunday afternoon at 4-35 after receiving several reports of a dark coloured mustang being driven erratically along Sales Road between Red Bluff road and Highway 97.

Police say shortly after that, two off duty officers located the vehicle with severe damage.

Further investigation revealed that the driver failed to negotiate the turn onto the Highway from Sales Road and struck the concrete post and ended up in the ditch.

Police say the driver, a 50-year old Quesnel man, was detained for investigation of impaired driving and was transported to hospital with that were believed to be minor injuries.

An investigation continues.