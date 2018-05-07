Three suspects are in custody following a dramatic arrest in Williams Lake

On friday afternoon at 5:17 A Police Dog Services member from Prince George was assisted by Williams Lake RCMP along with General Duty and Traffic Services in putting up roadblocks to stop a vehicle along highway 97.

Police learned that the vehicle, a Ford f350 pickup was stolen from Prince George and the Alberta plates on the truck were also reported stolen.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson explains what happened next

“Police deployed spike belts at each of the two road blocks and successfully deflated all four tires. The vehicle can in contact with the Police Dog Services vehicle which completely stopped the suspect vehicle. Three occupants fled the scene on foot but were quickly apprehended”.

Investigators will be working with the BC Prosecution Service and pursuing charges in connection with this incident.