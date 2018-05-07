An infant was seriously injured following a two vehicle crash in Quesnel.

RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 97 at Balsalm Avenue near the Maple Park Mall on Saturday night just before 10 o’clock.

Police say one of the vehicles departed the scene prior to their arrival.

Several people were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance and the infant remains there in serious condition.

RCMP say the driver of the vehicle that left the scene originally has now spoken with them and the investigation into the accident continues.