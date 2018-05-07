An aerial view of the Nazko area on Saturday, April 28. -Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre

The Cariboo Regional District will be downgrading both evacuation orders for the Nazko area to an evacuation alert.

What that means is that residents will be allowed to return to the area tomorrow morning.

We will have more to follow.

ORIGINAL STORY

Emily Epp, Manager of Communications for the Cariboo Regional District, says the flood risk is lower and the waters are receding.

She says the CRD is now going through what’s called their re-entry process…

“Before we’re actually able to lift the evacuation order we actually go through a check list and make sure that the area is safe for people to return, including the flooding danger has gone down, we do damage assessment, make sure the roads are safe, make sure that any emergency services or public utilities are back in place, and make sure that the support services are in place to help the people as they go back home.”

Epp says how long that will take depends on the scope of the damage and what they’re looking at in the community.

The CRD issued two evacuation orders, one for the lower portion of the Nazko Valley and one for the Upper Nazko area, back on April 29th.

Some people were taken out by helicopter because there was no road access out.

An Emergency Operation Centre was set up at the Rec Centre in Quesnel.

The two evacuation orders impacted around 120 properties in the area and that number doesn’t include those band members that were issued an evacuation order by the Nazko First Nation.