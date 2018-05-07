A suspect wanted on outstanding warrants for multiple criminal code charges may be in the Williams Lake area according to RCMP.

In a Crime Stoppers release Williams Lake RCMP said they are seeking the assistance of the public in locating 31 year old Wade Lisk.

“He was believed to be living in the Williams Lake/Quesnel area,” said Cst. Claudia Stanec.

Lisk is described as a First Nations male, 5’11” 150 lbs., black hair and brown eyes

If anyone with information as to where Lisk may be, they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.