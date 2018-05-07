There will be three names on the ballot for Mayor when Wells residents go to the polls for a by-election on June 9th.

The nomination deadline was at 4 o’clock on Friday and Jay Vermette, Richard Wright and Jillian Merrick have all tossed their hat into the ring.

Vermette is a former Mayor.

He served two terms from 2005 to 2008 and then from 08 to 2011.

Wright served multiple terms as a Councillor from 2005 to 2014 and was elected again but left before finishing his 4th term because he moved away.

And Merrick is currently a Prince George City Councillor who lives in Wells on the weekends.

One of them will replace Robin Sharpe, who resigned back in February.

In addition to the race for Mayor, four people have put their names forward to fill a vacant seat on the District’s Council.

They are Buffy Rummel, Mark Dawson, Kathy Landry and Dianne Andreesen.