The 42nd annual Festival of the Arts wrapped up Saturday evening in 100 Mile House.

Competitors who were chosen by the festival adjudicators performed in the showcase evening at the Martin Exeter Hall, and awards for excellence in many categories were handed out to the youthful stars.

The large crowd got to see the top performances from the week, in the recital, vocal and speech arts categories.

The top performers in their categories at the festival now have a chance to go to the performing Arts BC provincials in Victoria starting on May 29th.