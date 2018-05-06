8 local lifters and 4 lifters from Prince George show their might at the 2018 Strongman Lift Saturday morning in Williams Lake. -R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

Cariboo strongmen flexed their muscles to lift a 220 pound log over the weekend.

Concrete Fitness held a 2018 Strongman Log Lift in its’ parking with lifters from Williams Lake and also Prince George taking part.

“Sadly the team from Kamloops couldn’t make and the Quesnel team couldn’t make it either due to do flirting work schedules,” said organizer Tyson Delay.

“However the Prince George crew rolled out the big guns bringing in Canada’s strongest amateur powerlifter and a former BC’s strongest man in the light heavyweight division-both men hit personal records when they tied the heavyweight class with a 320 pound log lift…More people came from out of town then expected.”

The lightweight strongmen tapped out at a 185 pound log and the middleweight and heavy weights all tied at a 220 pound log.

“The local lifters did a really good job for being an relatively inexperienced group and dealing with serious nervousness due to it being their first competition,” adds Delay.

The only woman to compete hailing from Prince George, Delay says beat her own expectations and lifted a 65 pound log to win the ladies division.

As for what’s next, Delay says that they have have been training for the biggest cash powerlifting meet in Canada which will be held in Prince George on May 26-27.

“The team and I are going to be competing across BC in the strongman circuit and attempt to gain strength and experience. With any luck we will be invited to the provincials for BC’s strongest man,” he says.

“And come September we will again host the Cariboo’s Strongest Man/Woman.”