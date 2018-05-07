One of two men, charged in connection with a homicide in Clinton, has been acquitted.

That was the outcome following a two week Supreme Court trial for Wyatt Boffa in Kamloops.

Boffa was facing one count of Manslaughter.

He was ordered to stand trial back in November.

A charge against Kodi Tower was stayed at that time.

Clinton RCMP, responding to a 9-1-1 call, attended the scene of an unresponsive male back in September of 2014.

Paramedics were unable to revive the man, later identified as 61-year old James Painter.

Boffa and Tower were then arrested nearly two years later.