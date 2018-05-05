Lake city residents were treated Friday morning to drumming with a traditional dragon and lion Dance at Boitanio Park as the Vancouver based Legacy 150 Celebration Society made a stop.

“We have led our contingent of performers on a tour of Northern British Columbia,” said executive director and retired major Alfred Woo.

“Why did we we do this? Number one is to promote Canada Day 2018. On July 1st we want all Canadians and visitors to join everyone at 11 o’clock B.C. time to bang on drums. Anything that makes a noise even pots and pans will do because you’ll be joining other provinces across Canada in a simultaneous same time zone of banging of drums to celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday.”

The Society Woo adds did a tour last year across the country which he calls a success.

“So we thought we would continue it for this year as well,” he said.

“We’ve had a fantastic tour of Northern B.C.-we’ve just came from Prince Rupert. It’s been a discovery of promotion, a discovery of our province, and it’s also been a voyage of homage. Our ancestors came here 150 years ago as gold miners, railway workers, laborers to help build this province, and we still continue to exist and participate and contribute to Canada’s growth and development. We like you are all proud Canadians.”

Before the drumming and dance the Society presented Mayor Walt Cobb with a banner and handouts to motivate residents to join and to incorporate the drumming program into the City’s July 1st celebrations.

“Thank you for choosing Williams lake as one of your stopovers,” said Cobb.

“This reminds me of my trip to China last year where we made connections with some of the different countries. We have a great Canada Day celebration here in the park at this location. We now have a banner to present at that time as well so bring your drum come first of July and we’ll all celebrate here.”

Woo told MYCARIBOONOW following the performance and photo opportunities with the public that he had never been to Northern B.C. before and that he was excited to be in Williams Lake.

“Drumming has always been a celebratory event anytime you have a drum, a noise, percussion that’s rhythmic people join in. And that’s the purpose of our promotion,” says Woo.

“We want all Canadians regardless of background and ethnicity to join and celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday this year. We think we live in a wonderful country. A country that’s all inclusive, that’s harmonious, that is peace loving, and multi cultural as well, and we’re so glad to be a part of that picture.”