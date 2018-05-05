Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is available for eligible British Columbians who may have been impacted by the recent flooding

“DFA is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover these disaster-related losses,” said the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General Emergency Management BC in a joint statement.

“Applications for this DFA event in the Cariboo Regional District, the City of Quesnel, the Regional District of Fraser Fort George, Kluskus First Nation, Xatsull First Nation, Williams Lake Indian Band, Tlètinqox Government, Ulkatcho First Nation, Nazko First Nation, and ?Esdilagh, must be submitted to Emergency Management BC (EMBC) by Aug. 1, 2018.”

The DFA application can be accessed at: http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance

There are several areas in the Cariboo that could see high stream flows or flooding in the next few days or weeks, including along the Horsefly River, Baker Creek, the Quesnel River, the Cottonwood River and the Chilcotin River according to the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre.

“Residents who live along these waterways and their tributaries should take steps now to prepare in case of flooding,” said information officer Emily Epp.

“Have an emergency plan, prepare emergency supplies, assess your property and buildings for potential drainage issues and take proactive steps to prevent flooding. “

The Cariboo Regional District EOC will be open over the weekend to support residents impacted by flooding in the region. The Public Phone Line will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. After hours, please call the Provincial Emergency Reporting Line at 1-800-663-3456.

About 120 properties are impacted by an evacuation order for the Nazko Valley that remains in place.