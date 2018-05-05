The 10th annual Seedy Saturday gets underway today (Saturday, May 5) in Williams Lake at Boitanio Park.

“It will feature our farmers and growers, and there will be seed saving and composting demonstrations,” says Tatjana Bates, registered dietitian and also chair of the Williams Lake Food Policy Council.

“You can come meet our farmers and purchase some seedlings. Our high schools will also be selling seedlings that they have grown as well for the event and there will be children activities. It’s a usually well attended event.”

Over 400 people come out to the event each year.

“It’s just an effort for our Williams Lake Food Policy Council plan to promote education around growing food and the importance of supporting our local farmers and producers, and learning how to produce your own food. That on going education is really important in the community,” says Bates noting as well as the many health benefits to growing your own food, it tastes much better and allows you to connect with other people.

“For example we run a big community garden and we have many beds in there, many organizations, and many mentors gardening in there. They say that if we did have an emergency after 3 days we would run out of food so that’s also another important reason to grow your own food.”

Seedy Saturday in Williams Lake runs from 10 am until 2 pm.