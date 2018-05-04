A free event that promotes safe bicycling habits that reduce accidents involving children is ready to roll again in Williams Lake.

The McDonald’s Bicycle Rodeo takes place Sunday at the Canadian Tire Parking lot.

Recreation programmer with the City of Williams Lake, Suzanne Cochrane says that there will be variety of stations where kids will get to practice hand signalling, starting and stopping, riding through an intersection, and more.

“This year we’ve added a couple of other things really promoting helmet use, proper helmet wear, and another interactive game promoting helmet use not just in cycling but for a variety of activities that you can participate in right here in the Cariboo Chilcotin,” adds Cochrane.

Parents according to Dave Dickson, manager of community safety, should always wear a helmet as it shows children through example that you should never ride your bicycle without one.

Participants can register for Sunday’s Bicycle Rodeo by contacting the Cariboo Memorial Complex at 250-398-7665. All children who can ride tricycles or bicycles are encouraged to attend and to bring their own bicycle and helmet.

“Ideally we do recommend registering,” says Cochrane.

“The reason being that we don’t want everyone showing up at once and then waiting around not having any fun. The first half an hour time slot is pretty much filled from 11 am to 11:30 am, but there’s still a lot of space from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm for people to come by.”

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, in partnership with Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed will be on site offering “bikes for all”.