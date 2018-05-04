The Williams Lake High School and Junior Division rodeo got underway earlier this morning at the Stampede Grounds.

Adult President of the Williams Lake High School and Youth Rodeo club Allison Everett says competitors from all over the Province are taking part.

“Because we are a North and South sanctioned rodeo we have kids from as far north as Fort ST John and probably as far south as the coast, Chilliwack, Abbotsford area and then down into the Okanagan”.

Everett says this high school rodeo is probably the biggest in BC because it’s a north/south co-approved rodeo and Williams Lake is somewhat central in the Province making it more accessible to all the competitors.

Rodeo action continues tomorrow and sunday mornings at 8 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.