It looks like mother nature is going to cooperate this weekend to keep the water levels under control.

Lisa West with Environment Canada tells us what we can expect…

“Basically we just end up with a mix of sun and cloud for Saturday, a high of 19 degrees so fairly nice. And then on Sunday another system moves into at least southern BC. So expecting a return of cloud cover, a little bit lower in terms of temperatures only seeing highs of about 18 degrees on Sunday and a chance of seeing some showers making their way up through the Central Interior by Sunday night and into Monday.”

West says it looks like the weather will cooperate early next week as well…

“It’s an interesting weather pattern. We’ve got these sort of weak upper disturbances that are going to be moving through the province over the next five days, with maybe a 24-hour break in between them. When we have that kind of scenario there is some uncertainty as to how quickly those features will move through and exactly how far north they’ll make it. But, that said, once we get through the Sunday-Monday period the models are trying to bring in an upper level ridge for Tuesday-Wednesday. So in our forecast we do have sunshine for those two days and highs getting into the low 20’s.”

The water levels should remain stable unless we gt temperatures into the high 20’s.