The water levels in the Quesnel area have now stabilized over the past couple of days.

That from Sylvain Gauthier, Quesnel’s Emergency Services Coordinator, who says it also looks pretty good for his weekend…

“So the forecast which we anticipate, Baker Creek should basically stay at that level, maybe get a little bit higher, not too much over the next three or four days and we anticipate the Fraser and Quesnel River to start getting a little more water flow mid week next week.

Gauthier says the rain won’t have a huge impact unless there is a lot further up in the Baker Creek Basin.

He says one thing they are watching for is debris in Baker Creek.

Gauthier says they got a call from a resident this morning about a logjam in behind Avalon Place, which he says they are now working to break up.