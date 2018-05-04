The annual National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day takes place May 5th at the 108.

The event is a presentation by the BC Wildfire service. Representatives from several agencies including the Regional District, 108 Greenbelt Commission, The 108 Fire department, and Emergency support services will be on hand to discuss making your home and yard firesmart in preparation for the summer.

CRD area G director Al Richmond will be on hand as well to answer CRD related questions., and the 108 Fire Department will be on hand barbecuing burgers and hot dogs, which will be available by donation

The event takes place from 10 AM until 2 PM at the community hall, and is open to everyone in the South Cariboo.

Richmond encourages anyone who has not been to a firesmart presentation to attend, as this may be the last one before the summer fire season.