A project in 100 Mile House that started as a small fundraiser in 2010 has begun construction.

Construction of the new waterpark has begun in Centennial Park in near the playground. Mayor Mitch Campsall says that the project is due to a lot of work by a lot of volunteers with fundraisers, as well as contributions from the municipality and the regional district.

Construction will continue into the summer. The waterpark will use hand operated sprayers, as opposed to continuous streams of water for conservation.