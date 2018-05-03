A small mystery in the South Cariboo has been solved. A large aircraft flew low over the area from 100 Mile House to Williams Lake on Tuesday, May 1st at about 5:30 in the evening, startling many residents and causing a a stir on social media as to its purpose.

Everything from water bombers on training runs to a small Russian invasion fed the local rumour mill.

After investigation, a call from Canadian Forces Base Comox media relations revealed that the aircraft was a military CP-140 Aurora, doing visual flight training.

Such training requires low flight paths as pilots navigate by ground features.