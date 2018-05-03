The Cariboo Regional District board is considering an act to regulate the sales and use of fireworks it rural areas of the CRD. The board has passed a resolution to request an order in council to implement a Fire works act within the CRDs rural areas, and municipal areas that choose to enact it by way of a bylaw.

The board endorsed the act at its may 2nd meeting. Area G director Al Richmond says that concerns from the public regarding the possibilities of fires started by fireworks were brought up at several public meetings.

The act would permit sales of fireworks only between October 24th and November 1st of a year, and would require a permit for public displays. It covers any device designated as a firework by regulation, and would also restrict sales of fireworks to minors without written permission from their guardians.