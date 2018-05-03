A Williams Lake man has been sentenced in provincial court in connection with a hit and run incident earlier this year.

42-year old Douglas Darcy Evenson pled guilty to one count each of Break and Enter with intent to commit an Indictable Offence, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Failing to Stop at the Scene of an Accident and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Three other charges, including Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000 and Resisting Arrest were stayed.

Evenson was sentenced to 22 months in jail and 18 months probation.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the intersection of Pinchbeck Street and 7th Avenue just after 6-30 back on January 29th.

Police say a Ford station wagon had struck a GMC pickup truck and then fled the scene.

The collision left the pickup inoperable.

The station wagon was then located at a nearby residence.

The driver was then accused of reversing into a police cruiser with intent of escaping.

Police say further investigation revealed that the station wagon had been stolen, and that the home had been broken into prior to the vehicle being taken.