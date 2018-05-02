Quesnel RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for damaging a BC Hydro power pole and transformers near the railway lines in the 4000 block of Schemenaur road.

Sergeant Chris Riddle says they were alerted to the incident back on April 17th.

” It is alleged someone used what appears to be a power saw to cut the pole down which caused a disruption in power to the immediate area. Police were alerted to the incident and are concerned as the person involved likely sustained injuries as a result of the pole falling and the subsequent electrical flash which can cause significant burns.”

Damages to the pole and equipment as well as costs to restore the power are estimated to be in excess of $30,000.

As for why someone would do this, Riddle says he can only speculate…

“I know that theft from power poles does occur because there are certain components of the electrical equipment that thieves like to take and salvage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP or Crime Stoppers.