Three young men in 100 Mile House called RCMP on the evening of May 1st, when they found a very intoxicated man at Birch Avenue and Horse Lake Road.

The three tried to assist the the 58 year old man, then called RCMP at approximately 11 pm. The man went into medical distress and EHS was also called.

The officer began CPR, and the man was transported to 100 Mile House Hospital, but did not survive.

The BC Coroners service and the RCMP are investigating.